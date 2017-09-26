Ben Yedder hat trick gives Sevilla 3-0 win over Maribor

SEVILLE, Spain — Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat trick to lead Sevilla to a comfortable 3-0 win over Maribor in Group E of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ben Yedder scored his first two goals about 10 minutes apart before halftime, and added the third by converting a penalty late in the second half to give Sevilla the group's provisional lead with four points after two matches.

"It's my first hat trick in the Champions League, I'm very happy," Ben Yedder said. "It's another match ball that is going home."

Spartak Moscow and Liverpool drew 1-1 in the other group match on Tuesday.

Sevilla was coming off a draw at Liverpool, while Maribor drew with Spartak in Slovenia.

Sevilla was in control from the start at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, creating most of the scoring chances and barely being threatened at the other end. Maribor managed only one shot on target.

"It was a convincing victory," Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo said. "We controlled possession and accelerated the pace at the right moments. That's how we got the two quick goals. We won with authority."

Ben Yedder's first goal came after a great run by Joaquin Correa, who got past four Maribor defenders before setting up his teammate for an easy strike from close range in the 27th minute.

Midfielder Franco Vazquez set up Ben Yedder's second goal, sending a perfect through ball that left the forward with an easy shot in front of goalkeeper Jasmin Handanovic in the 38th.

The third came with a low shot from the penalty spot in the 83rd after defender Sebastien Corchia was fouled inside the area.

"A tough match in a tough stadium," Handanovic said. "We played as much as they allowed us. They are a really good team. As soon as you open up too much, they find space and punish you. One more experience for all of us."

The Spanish club plays at Spartak Moscow in the next round, while Maribor hosts Liverpool.

___