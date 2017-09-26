Besiktas stays perfect with 2-0 win over Leipzig

ISTANBUL — Besiktas stayed perfect with a 2-0 win over Leipzig in the Champions League after first-half goals from Ryan Babel and Talisca on Tuesday.

The Turkish side has six points from two games in Group G, three more than Porto, with last year's semifinalist Monaco and Leipzig on one point.

Porto won 3-0 at Monaco in the group's other match on Tuesday.

Besiktas, which is now unbeaten in 10 European home matches, had never beaten German opponents in seven previous attempts in European games.

Leipzig, which played its maiden European away match, enjoyed most of the ball possession and had 19 attempts at goal but was made to pay for its inexperience.

Babel opened the scoring with a low shot in the 11th minute and Talisca doubled the hosts' lead with a header from Ricardo Quaresma's cross just before the interval.

