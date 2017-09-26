Giants co-owner 'very unhappy' with Beckham's TD celebration
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants say they will internally handle Odell Beckham Jr.'s embarrassing post-touchdown celebration.
Co-owner John Mara said in an email Tuesday that he was unhappy with Beckham's
The dynamic wide receiver pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown in the Giants' 27-24 loss to the Eagles. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. The NFL probably will fine him.
"I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell's
Beckham had nine catches for 79 yards and two TDs, including a one-handed one.
