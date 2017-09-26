Jedinak to miss Australia's World Cup qualifiers vs Syria

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia captain Mile Jedinak will miss the Socceroos' World Cup qualifying matches against Syria next month because of a groin injury.

The Aston Villa midfielder was left out of the squad named Wednesday by coach Ange Postecoglou to face Syria in matches in Malaysia on Oct. 5 and Sydney on Oct. 10.

Australia or Syria will face a CONCACAF team in November, with the winner qualifying for the World Cup in Russia next year.