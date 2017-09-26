Mourinho hopes Fellaini recovers in 2 weeks for Man U

MOSCOW — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Marouane Fellaini will be out for about two weeks.

Fellaini was hurt by a hard tackle from Southampton's Shane Long during United's 1-0 win on Saturday in the English Premier League, and his absence has left a hole in the midfield heading into the Champions League game against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

Mourinho says, "Fellaini was lucky, it could be a much worse situation. It's a difficult situation for us, but I expect Fellaini not to be out for a long time."

With Fellaini's Belgium team already qualified for the World Cup, Mourinho hopes Fellaini will be rested during the international break next week.

Mourinho says, "He's not under pressure in a big match for Belgium so I hope he'll be back with us."