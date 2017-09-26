Nationals' Harper comes off DL, will start vs. Phillies
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Nationals have activated Bryce Harper from the 10-day disabled list after the outfielder missed 42 games with a knee injury.
Harper was starting in right field and batting second in Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
"He's like a kid on the first day of Little League today," Washington manager Dusty Baker said. "He's excited. We're excited. We're just going to be a conscience for him on when he has had enough or needs more."
Harper hyperextended his left knee while falling over first base during a rainy game on Aug. 12.
The five-time All-Star and 2015 NL MVP originally was expected to return Monday in the series opener. That was delayed when he suffered from flu-like symptoms.
"I'm pain free. I wouldn't be out there playing now or playing in the
The Nationals will open a best-of-five Division Series at home on Oct. 6.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax men plead guilty in prison assault of accused killer Dennis Oland
-
Young New Brunswick couple recover possessions after stolen U-Haul found in Surrey
-
'No quality of life:' Halifax woman with rare disease paying $60,000 for U.S. surgery
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish