New rules in cricket: Players can be sent off
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Players can be sent off in cricket for serious misconduct in new rules that come into effect on Thursday.
As well as giving umpires the power to send a player off for the rest of the match for a serious
The ICC has also introduced new limits to the size of bats, will allow the decision review system to be used in Twenty20 games, and changed a law so that batsmen will be given out if they are caught after the ball strikes a wicketkeeper or fielder's helmet.
Players can be sent off for level four
The new laws will be in use for the first time on Thursday in the first test between South Africa and Bangladesh, the first test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and the fourth one-day international between India and Australia.