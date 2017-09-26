Police: LA Rams' Ethan Westbrooks arrested with stolen gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Police say Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks was arrested after an officer saw a stolen gun in his car when he was pulled over for speeding.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Carr said Tuesday that Westbrooks was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and other charges.

He said Westbrooks was stopped for speeding along Interstate 5 near Bakersfield on Friday. Carr said the officer spotted a gun in the glove box as Westbrooks was looking for the car's registration document.

He said the gun was reported stolen in Sacramento in 2009.

Carr said the gun was loaded with a high-capacity clip that held 13 rounds.

It wasn't immediately clear if Westbrooks had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The team declined to comment Tuesday.

