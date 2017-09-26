Rojas has 4 RBIs as Marlins beat playoff-hopeful Rockies 5-4
DENVER — Miguel Rojas had a career-high four RBIs and the Miami Marlins held off Colorado 5-4 on Monday night, cutting the Rockies' lead for the second NL wild card to 1
With five games remaining, the Rockies have lost six of eight and are clinging to a
Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton went hitless in five at-bats and remained at 57 homers.
J.T. Realmuto had two hits and drove in a run for Miami. Odrisamer Despaigne (1-3) allowed two runs in six innings, improving to 3-0 with a 2.01 ERA in seven career appearances against the Rockies.
Colorado rallied from a 5-1 deficit but failed to get a big hit late.
After Gerardo Parra's RBI groundout in the sixth and Jonathan Lucroy's solo homer in the seventh, the Rockies loaded the bases with one out. Nolan Arenado hit a deep sacrifice fly to pull Colorado to 5-4 before Mark Reynolds fouled out to end the inning.
Kyle Barraclough walked Lucroy to start the ninth but recovered for his first major league save when Charlie Blackmon hit into a game-ending double play.
Arenado's RBI was his 127th of the year, which surpassed Stanton (126) for the major league lead. Blackmon also drove in a run for the Rockies.
Earlier, the Marlins strung together five straight hits in a four-run fourth against starter Tyler Chatwood (8-14). Rojas capped the burst as he roped a three-run double that deflected off an outstretched Ian Desmond in left field to put Miami up 4-0.
Rain delayed the start by 26 minutes.
STANTON'S INCREDIBLE CATCH
Stanton kept the Rockies off the board with a run-saving catch in the third. The slugger raced toward the right-
Earlier in the inning, Lucroy was credited with a triple after Stanton dove and missed on his sharp liner, which rolled all the way to the corner.
REMEMBERING JOSE
Jose Fernandez, the late Miami ace who galvanized a city with a rocket arm and an illuminating personality, has been gone for a year now.
Monday marked the anniversary since Fernandez and two other passengers died in a boating accident off Miami Beach.
His former teammates were just a few of those who took to social media to pay tribute in his memory.
Stanton, posting a picture of himself with Fernandez on Instagram, wrote: "Still Glancing over my shoulder hoping to see you. You've given me a new perspective & motivation Missing you always! #JDF16".
When asked about the anniversary before Monday's game, Miami manager Don Mattingly said he'd always remember Fernandez's bright smile and high energy.
The Marlins have worn a No. 16 patch on their jerseys throughout the season.
It was later revealed that Fernandez was driving when the boat struck a jetty at 65.7 mph. An autopsy found cocaine and alcohol in his system. He was 24.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder) pinch-hit in the ninth for the Rockies. The slugger has showed signs of breaking out of a season-long slump this month with five home runs and 13 RBI.
UP NEXT
Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (14-6, 3.55) is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four September starts. He stifled the Mets in his last outing, allowing two runs over eight innings.
Rockies: In three starts since coming back from knee surgery, LHP Tyler Anderson (5-6, 5.24) is 2-1 with a 1.72 ERA.
