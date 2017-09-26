Sports

Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

NFL

Dallas 28 Arizona 17

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Boston 4

N.Y. Yankees 11 Kansas City 3

Houston 11 Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 4 L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 7 Oakland 1

National League

Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 2 (1st game)

N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 2 (2nd game)

Washington 3 Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 10 St. Louis 2

Miami 5 Colorado 4

San Francisco 9 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 9 San Diego 3

---

NHL Pre-season

New Jersey (ss) 8 Ottawa 1

Toronto 5 Montreal 1

Winnipeg 5 Calgary 2

Carolina 6 Edmonton 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)

Boston 4 Chicago 2

N.Y. Islanders 3 New Jersey (ss) 0

Detroit 4 Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4 Dallas 2

Anaheim 6 Arizona 4

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-6), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Colon 6-14) at Cleveland (Tomlin 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 9-11) at Boston (Sale 17-7), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 13-5) at Texas (Hamels 11-4), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 8-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Sanchez 3-5) at Kansas City (Vargas 17-10), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 12-5) at Oakland (Mengden 2-1), 10:05 p.m.

National League

Washington (Gonzalez 15-7) at Philadelphia (Thompson 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Dickey 10-10) at N.Y. Mets (Montero 5-11), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (McGuire 0-0) at Milwaukee (Davies 17-9), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 14-9) at St. Louis (Martinez 12-11), 8:15 p.m.

Miami (Urena 14-6) at Colorado (Anderson 5-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 6-14) at Arizona (Ray 14-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 15-3), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore (Gausman 11-10) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

---

NHL Pre-season

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

---

