Suns give T.J. Warren $50 million, four-year extension
PHOENIX — T.J. Warren has signed a $50 million, four-year contract extension with the Phoenix Suns.
The 6-foot-8 forward, nicknamed "Tony Buckets" by teammates, is entering his fourth NBA season. He averaged career highs of 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over 66 games last season. After the All-Star break, he averaged 17.6 points and shot 56
The team announced the deal Tuesday.
Warren was the 17th overall pick out of North Carolina State in the 2014 draft after earning ACC player of the year
Suns general manager Ryan McDonough says Warren has improved every year and is expected to continue his development as he approaches his prime.
