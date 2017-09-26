Thunder GM Presti evolves, surrounds Westbrook with stars

Sports

FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti answers a question following Paul George's first news conference in Oklahoma City, since the Thunder's blockbuster trade with the Indiana Pacers. The real MVP of the offseason appears to be Presti. The soft-spoken Thunder general manager made blockbuster deals to add Paul George and Carmelo Anthony that immediately put the Thunder in contention to compete with Golden State in the Western Conference. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sam Presti has evolved with the times.

Oklahoma City's general manager is perhaps best known for drafting Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Over the years, instead of adding big-name free agents and making blockbuster trades, he has added relatively inexpensive players around his stars and built through the draft.

Presti couldn't work out a contract extension with Harden in 2012. And last year, Durant left Oklahoma City for Golden State. Durant recently criticized Thunder management for failing to put the right players around him to compete for a title.

In a perfectly timed move, Presti shook the NBA by trading for Carmelo Anthony. The Thunder already had traded for Paul George in the off-season . The man who always has focused on the process has shifted gears and built a super team in a matter of months.

