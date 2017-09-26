Thunder GM Presti evolves, surrounds Westbrook with stars
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sam Presti has evolved with the times.
Oklahoma City's general manager is perhaps best known for drafting Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Over the years, instead of adding big-name free agents and making blockbuster trades, he has added relatively inexpensive players around his stars and built through the draft.
Presti couldn't work out a contract extension with Harden in 2012. And last year, Durant left Oklahoma City for Golden State. Durant recently criticized Thunder management for failing to put the right players around him to compete for a title.
In a perfectly timed move, Presti shook the NBA by trading for Carmelo Anthony. The Thunder already had traded for Paul George in the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax men plead guilty in prison assault of accused killer Dennis Oland
-
Young New Brunswick couple recover possessions after stolen U-Haul found in Surrey
-
'No quality of life:' Halifax woman with rare disease paying $60,000 for U.S. surgery
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish