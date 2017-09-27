Ageless Lundqvist could be key to Rangers' Stanley Cup hopes
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK RANGERS
LAST SEASON: 48-28-6, 102 points. Fourth in Metropolitan Division. Lost to Ottawa Senators in Eastern Conference semifinals.
COACH: Alain Vigneault (fifth season, 16th NHL season).
ADDED: D Kevin Shattenkirk, D Tony DeAngelo, C David Desharnais, G Ondrej Pavelec, C Lias Andersson, C Filip Chytil.
LOST: C Derek Stepan, C Oscar Lindberg, G Antti Raanta, D Dan Girardi, D Kevin Klein, RW Brandon Pirri, D Adam Clendening.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Henrik Lundqvist. The veteran goalie, who turns 36 in March, is coming off a 31-20-4 season in which he had career worsts with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Pavelec, who replaces Raanta as the backup, struggled the last few seasons and had a 3.55 GAA last season with a .888 save-percentage in eight NHL games. Vigneault said he doesn't have a specific number of games in mind for Lundqvist.
OUTLOOK: A team perennially expected to compete for the Stanley Cup, the Rangers failed to advance beyond two rounds of the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
Sailor's court martial on sex charge delayed after defence lawyer withdraws
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower