As Bradford rests, Keenum ready to start again for Vikings
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Case Keenum is coming off the best game of his NFL career, preparing to start again this week for the Minnesota Vikings.
The possibility increased Wednesday when Sam Bradford was held out of practice for more rest for his sore left knee. Coach Mike Zimmer said they're "doing everything" they can to get Bradford ready to play Sunday against Detroit.
But Wednesdays are important days for work on the game plan, and Bradford's absence won't help his cause to be cleared for action against the Lions.
Zimmer said Bradford will remain the starter as soon as he's healthy again, but Keenum's performance in the victory over Tampa Bay certainly gave the Vikings more confidence they can win without Bradford.
