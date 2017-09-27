Blues counting on Jake Allen to recapture last-season form
LAST SEASON: 46-29-7, 99 points. Finished third in Central Division. Lost to Nashville Predators in second round.
COACH: Mike Yeo (first full season, seventh NHL season).
ADDED: F Brayden Schenn, F Chris Thorburn, F Beau Bennett, D Nate Prosser
LOST: F Jori Lehtera, F David Perron, F Scottie Upshall, F Ryan Reaves
PLAYER TO WATCH: Vladimir Tarasenko. After putting up 73, 74 and 75 points the past three seasons, the 25-year-old Russian sharpshooter is due for another monster year. Yeo wants Tarasenko to help get the Blues to the next level, and that means doing more than just score goals. Of course, Tarasenko is really good at that and is a candidate to score the most goals in the league and be in the MVP discussion.
OUTLOOK: Navigating injuries to
