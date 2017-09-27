Brighton's Hemed banned for 3 games for stamping in EPL
BRIGHTON, England — Brighton striker Tomer Hemed will serve a three-match ban after failing to overturn a charge of violent conduct for stamping on an opponent during a Premier League game.
The Israel international, who is Brighton's only fully fit senior striker, will miss games against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham.
The English Football Association took retrospective action after match officials missed Hemed stamping on the back of Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin's leg during Brighton's 1-0 win on Sunday.
The FA upheld the charge on Wednesday following an appeal by Hemed.
Glenn Murray and Sam Baldock are the other strikers in Brighton's squad but they have been hampered by injury in the opening weeks of the league, during which the promoted team has won two of its six games.
