Celtic easily beats Anderlecht 3-0 in Champions League
BRUSSELS — Celtic took a big step toward at least a spot in the Europa League on Wednesday when it beat Anderlecht 3-0 away from home in the Champions League.
With Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain being the undisputed
The win underscored Celtic's great start in the Scottish league, where it leads the table and is fresh from a victory over its Glasgow rival, Rangers.
After PSG beat Bayern Munich 3-0, the French champion leads Group B with 6 points from two games, while Celtic and Bayern are tied on three, with Anderlecht at the bottom with zero points.
In the 38th minute, Griffiths finished off a smooth team move by tapping the ball home unmarked, with the Anderlecht
Sinclair capped a great Celtic performance with a third goal in injury time.
While Celtic thrives, Anderlecht has been struggling. The Belgian champion is languishing in seventh place in the domestic league and recently parted company with its coach, Rene Weiler. Interim coach Nicolas Frutos was untested at international level and it showed in the quality of his team's performance.
