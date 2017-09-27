Davis practices for Lions after missing game with concussion
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis was on the practice field Wednesday for the Detroit Lions after missing their loss to Atlanta last weekend because of a concussion.
The Lions listed Davis, their first-round draft pick, as limited in practice. Also limited Wednesday were safety Glover Quin, cornerback Jamal Agnew, wide receiver Kenny Golladay,
Defensive end Ziggy Ansah, safety Don Carey, guard T.J. Lang and running back Dwayne Washington did not practice.
