Devils look for better season in goal from Schneider

PLAYER TO WATCH: While Hischier isn't considered a franchise maker like recent top picks Connor McDavid of Edmonton and Auston Matthews of Toronto, the 18-year-old has all the tools. He can skate, score and he will make the Devils better.

OUTLOOK: Has to be better than last season, the Devils' worst in almost 30 years. New Jersey still lacks the talent and scoring ability needed to snap its five-year playoff drought. They do have the ability to make opponents work for points. Goaltender Cory Schneider needs to rebound after a bad season. Butcher, the Hobey Baker award winner who signed with New Jersey as a free agent, might give Hynes a good-skating, two-way solid defenceman . Concern at centre with status of Travis Zajac (pectoral surgery) and Brian Boyle (cancer treatment) uncertain.