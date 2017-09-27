Flyers think mix of veterans, youth will lead to playoffs
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
LAST SEASON: 39-33-10, 88 points. 11th in the Eastern Conference.
COACH: Dave Hakstol (third season, third NHL season)
ADDED: G Brian Elliott
LOST: F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, F Nick Cousins, D Michael Del Zotto.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Nolan Patrick. The No. 2 overall pick in the draft is the key to Philadelphia's resurgence. Patrick had a second abdominal surgery prior to being drafted and said he's healthy and ready to contribute. The 19-year-old
OUTLOOK: The Flyers are a team in transition. They have former All-Stars Giroux, Wayne Simmons and Jakub Voracek still trying to keep the team afloat while they blend in Patrick and the rest of a youth movement with Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Jordan Weal. The Flyers were once regulars in the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
Sailor's court martial on sex charge delayed after defence lawyer withdraws
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower