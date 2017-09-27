Jets sign former Saints RB-KR Cadet, place WR Peake on IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed running back-kick returner Travaris Cadet and placed wide receiver Charone Peake on injured reserve.
Cadet gives the Jets some depth at running back with Matt Forte's status uncertain because of a toe injury suffered Sunday against Miami. New York also has Bilal Powell and rookie Elijah McGuire at the position.
Peake injured an ankle against the Dolphins. A seventh-round pick last year, he had one catch for 3 yards after having 19 receptions as a rookie.
