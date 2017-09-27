Jets sign former Saints RB-KR Cadet, place WR Peake on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed running back-kick returner Travaris Cadet and placed wide receiver Charone Peake on injured reserve.

Cadet gives the Jets some depth at running back with Matt Forte's status uncertain because of a toe injury suffered Sunday against Miami. New York also has Bilal Powell and rookie Elijah McGuire at the position.

Cadet has familiarity with Jets offensive co-ordinator John Morton from their time together in New Orleans the past two seasons. Cadet has spent most of his career with the Saints, but had stints with New England and San Francisco in 2015. He has 102 career catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns, and also has experience returning kicks.

Peake injured an ankle against the Dolphins. A seventh-round pick last year, he had one catch for 3 yards after having 19 receptions as a rookie.

