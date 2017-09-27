Sports

Johnsson leads Maple Leafs past Canadiens 4-2 in pre-season game in Quebec City

Toronto Maple Leafs Andreas Johnsson, bottom left, celebrates scoring against Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price while Canadiens' Brandon Davidson looks inside the net, during third period NHL pre-season action Wednesday, September 27, 2017 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

QUEBEC — Andreas Johnsson scored and added two assists to power the Toronto Maple Leafs past the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Wednesday night in pre-season action.

Johnsson assisted on Andreas Borgman's winner as well as Martin Marincin's goal for Toronto (4-2-0). Connor Carrick also scored in the Maple Leafs' three-goal second period. Curtis McElhinney made 29 saves for the win.

Jonathan Drouin and Andrew Shaw built a 2-0 lead for Montreal (0-6-0) in the first period. Carey Price stopped 24 shots in net.

The game was held at Quebec City's Videotron Centre, with 14,452 fans in attendance.

