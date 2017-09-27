Johnsson leads Maple Leafs past Canadiens 4-2 in pre-season game in Quebec City

QUEBEC — Andreas Johnsson scored and added two assists to power the Toronto Maple Leafs past the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Wednesday night in pre-season action.

Johnsson assisted on Andreas Borgman's winner as well as Martin Marincin's goal for Toronto (4-2-0). Connor Carrick also scored in the Maple Leafs' three-goal second period. Curtis McElhinney made 29 saves for the win.

Jonathan Drouin and Andrew Shaw built a 2-0 lead for Montreal (0-6-0) in the first period. Carey Price stopped 24 shots in net.