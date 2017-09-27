Kara Lawson to be primary TV analyst for Wizards this season

WASHINGTON — Former WNBA and college basketball star Kara Lawson will be the primary television analyst for the Washington Wizards this season.

Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic announced the hiring of Lawson on Wednesday. A longtime ESPN game and studio analyst, Lawson will continue to contribute on that network along with working Wizards games.

Lawson in 2007 became the first female analyst for a nationally televised NBA game. The 36-year-old is a Washington-area native who went to the Final Four three times at the University of Tennessee and won an Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

Phil Chenier, who had Lawson's job the past 33 years, will be a second analyst for some games and do pre- and postgame work. Ex-NBA player Drew Gooden also joins the network for some games.

