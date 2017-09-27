LA Kings getting creative to reinvigorate offence

PLAYER TO WATCH: Drew Doughty. He's on the short list of best defencemen in hockey, but Doughty has finished with 50 points just once in the last seven seasons. That should change with a shift away from former head coach Darryl Sutter's defence-first approach, allowing Doughty to unleash the offensive skill set that makes him such a force on the power play and in 3-on-3 overtime.

OUTLOOK: After missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Kings are running out of time to make another post-season run with the core that won two Stanley Cup titles. With limited options to upgrade the roster, the Kings are getting creative to reinvigorate an offence that ranked 24th in scoring by making Pierre Turgeon offensive co-ordinator . On the ice, the Kings will be looking for bounce-back seasons from Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown and continued growth by Tanner Pearson and Tyler Toffoli.