LA Kings getting creative to reinvigorate offence
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES KINGS
LAST SEASON: 39-35-8, 86 points. Finished fifth in Pacific Division. Missed playoffs.
COACH: John Stevens (first season, seventh NHL season).
ADDED: F Mike Cammalleri, D Christian Folin, G Darcy Kuemper.
LOST: F Jarome Iginla, D Brayden McNabb.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Drew Doughty. He's on the short list of best
OUTLOOK: After missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Kings are running out of time to make another
___
For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower
-
Sailor's court martial on sex charge delayed after defence lawyer withdraws