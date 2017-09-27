Laurent Brossoit, Connor McDavid lead Oilers past Hurricanes 4-0
SASKATOON — Laurent Brossoit made 30 stops and Connor McDavid scored twice and picked up an assist as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night in NHL pre-season action.
With the Oilers holding a 2-0 lead with Brossoit making a number of big saves, McDavid scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the third to seal Edmonton's victory.
Zack Kassian and Milan Lucic also scored for the Oilers (5-1-0).
Cam Ward turned away 18 shots in goal for the Hurricanes (4-2-0).
The Oilers close out their pre-season schedule on Saturday, when they travel to Vancouver to face the Canucks. The Hurricanes return home to Raleigh, N.C., to host the Washington Captains on Friday to conclude their pre-season slate.
