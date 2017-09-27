Laurent Brossoit, Connor McDavid lead Oilers past Hurricanes 4-0

SASKATOON — Laurent Brossoit made 30 stops and Connor McDavid scored twice and picked up an assist as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night in NHL pre-season action.

With the Oilers holding a 2-0 lead with Brossoit making a number of big saves, McDavid scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the third to seal Edmonton's victory.

Zack Kassian and Milan Lucic also scored for the Oilers (5-1-0).

Cam Ward turned away 18 shots in goal for the Hurricanes (4-2-0).