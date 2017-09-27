Lightning eager to rebound from missing playoffs
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
LAST SEASON: 42-30-10, 94 points. 5th place Atlantic Division.
COACH: Jon Cooper (fourth full season).
ADDED: F Chris Kunitz, D Dan Girardi, D Mikhail Sergachez
LOST: F Jonathan Drouin, D Jason Garrison
PLAYER TO WATCH: C Steven Stamkos returns from a knee injury that limited the two-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner to 17 games and a career-low nine goals last season, when the Lightning missed the playoffs after reaching the Stanley Cup Final and Eastern Conference finals the previous two years. Even though the four-time All-Star is entering his 10th NHL season, he's just 27 years old. And if healthy, he's confident he will perform at a high level.
OUTLOOK: Despite missing the playoffs last season, there's no reason to believe the Lightning is in a downward spiral. With young goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, forwards Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat,
For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
