Lukaku's scoring run continues as Man United beats CSKA

Manchester United's Anthony Martial, center, scores during the Champions League soccer match between CSKA Moscow and Manchester United in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

MOSCOW — Romelu Lukaku made it 10 goals in nine games this season as Manchester United cruised to a 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lukaku headed in the opening goal off Anthony Martial's cross after just four minutes to continue his free-scoring start to life at United, while Martial got his name on the scoresheet with a penalty kick.

Lukaku claimed his second in the 27th when CSKA failed to clear an otherwise unthreatening cross from Martial, leaving the Belgian a tap-in.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the 57th to make it 4-0. CSKA substitute Konstantin Kuchaev scored a consolation goal in the 90th.

United's second win in two Champions League games leaves it top of Group A. Basel demolished Benfica 5-0 in the other game in the group.

