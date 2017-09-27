Lukaku's scoring run continues as Man United beats CSKA
MOSCOW — Romelu Lukaku made it 10 goals in nine games this season as Manchester United cruised to a 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Lukaku headed in the opening goal off Anthony Martial's cross after just four minutes to continue his free-scoring start to life at United, while Martial got his name on the scoresheet with a penalty kick.
Lukaku claimed his second in the 27th when CSKA failed to clear an otherwise unthreatening cross from Martial, leaving the Belgian a tap-in.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the 57th to make it 4-0. CSKA substitute Konstantin Kuchaev scored a consolation goal in the 90th.
United's second win in two Champions League games leaves it top of Group A. Basel demolished Benfica 5-0 in the other game in the group.
