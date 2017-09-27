New-look Coyotes looking for turnaround
ARIZONA COYOTES
LAST SEASON: 30-42-10, 70 points. Sixth in Pacific Division
COACH: Rick Tocchet (first season, third NHL season).
ADDED: C Derek Stepan, D Niklas Hjalmarsson, G Antti Raanta, D Adam Clendening, D Jason Demers.
LOST: F Shane Doan, F Radim Vrbata, G Mike Smith, D Connor Murphy, D Anthony DeAngelo, F Jamie McGinn.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Raanta. He was a solid backup to Henrik Lundqvist with the New York Rangers, going 16-8-2 with a 2.26 goals-against average last season. Now he gets a chance to carry the load of being a No. 1 goalie after the Coyotes acquired him and traded away Mike Smith, their No. 1 goalie the previous six seasons. How he handles it will determine how quickly the franchise can turn around.
OUTLOOK: The Coyotes made drastic changes during the
