OHL Roundup: Cam Dineen marches Battalion past Wolves 6-5 in overtime
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Cam Dineen scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the North Bay Battalion edged the Sudbury Wolves 6-5 on Wednesday night in Ontario Hockey League action.
Luke Moncada, Luke Burghardt, Brad Chenier and Adam Thilander also scored for the Battalion (3-0-0). Mat Woroniuk made 27 saves for North Bay.
Blake Murray led the Wolves (0-2-1) with a hat trick. Shane Bulitka and Troy Lajeunesse also scored for Sudbury, while Marshall Frappier turned aside 31 shots.
The Battalion went 3 for 4 on the power play. The Wolves went 3 for 4 with the man advantage.
