Pominville eager to help Sabres bring back buzz in Buffalo
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Back in Buffalo for a second stint, former Sabres captain Jason Pominville is the only member of a retooled lineup with firsthand knowledge of how much buzz the team can generate around town when winning.
"Just walking in the parking lot to your car, that ramp was full of people," Pominville recalled, referring to the crowds that assembled outside the arena, eager to catch a glimpse of players following games.
"It was completely absurd," he said. "Even landing from flights, people lining up. It was unreal. You were almost living in a dream at the time."
Those days are but a distant memory for a team that hasn't won a playoff series since advancing to the 2007 Eastern Conference finals, Pominville's second full NHL season. Since then, Buffalo has qualified for the playoffs just twice, and currently in the midst of a franchise-worst six-year
Pominville missed the lowest points — last-place NHL finishes in 2013-14 and 2014-15 — after being traded to the Minnesota Wild in April 2013.
Four years, four coaches and three general managers later, Pominville is once again wearing his familiar blue and gold No. 29 jersey after being acquired with
"I never, ever imagined having a chance to put on the jersey again," said the 34-year-old forward, who has spent the preseason playing alongside face-of-the-franchise third-year
Pominville is part of Buffalo's latest fresh start under first-time coach and Hall of Fame
Players blamed themselves for lacking accountability. And Sabres owner Terry Pegula criticized the team for lacking discipline, character and communication.
Goalie Robin Lehner likes the new vibe.
"We're a talented team but we need structure, we need a lot of things that were lacking the last couple of years," Lehner said. "I feel like the new coaching staff here and the new direction we're taking is very positive."
MOTIVATED EICHEL
Eichel has plenty of motivation . The No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft referred to his past two seasons as "mediocre," even though he led the Sabres with 24 goals as a rookie and had a team-best 57 points last year despite missing the first 21 games with a sprained left ankle. At 20, Eichel's eager to take on a larger leadership role.
He's also driven to produce while entering the final year of his rookie contract. The two sides have discussed an NHL-maximum eight-year deal but have yet to settle on its value.
BLUE LINE SHUFFLE
The most dramatic moves Botterill made this
HOMECOMINGS
Aside from Pominville, there are several other former Sabres back in Buffalo.
Housley broke into the NHL in 1982 after being selected by the Sabres with the No. 6 pick in the draft. Botterill played 36 games for the Sabres and ended his career in 2005 with Buffalo's American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester. And Botterill, who spent the past decade working up the ranks in Pittsburgh, also hired his former Rochester teammate Chris Taylor to coach the AHL team.
OKPOSO OK
Forward Kyle Okposo returns having fully recovered from concussion-related symptoms which nearly derailed his career in March. Okposo was Buffalo's prized free-agent addition in the summer of 2016, and quickly emerged as a locker room leader while also contributing 19 goals and 45 points in 65 games.
"There were some times where I know we all thought in that room that we could be better," Okposo said. "We need to mature as a team."
INCONSISTENCIES
A three-game winning streak vaulted the Sabres into playoff contention just before their five-day bye break in mid-February. Then they tumbled down the standings by going 2-8-2 over the next 12 games. Buffalo hasn't won four consecutive games since a 4-0 streak from Dec. 9-15, 2014.
___
For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
Sailor's court martial on sex charge delayed after defence lawyer withdraws
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower