Predators eager to finish off what they missed last season
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
LAST SEASON: 41-29-12, 94 points. Fourth in Central Division. Lost to Pittsburgh Penguins in Stanley Cup Final.
COACH: Peter Laviolette (fourth season, 16th NHL season).
ADDED: C Nick Bonino, F Scott Hartnell, D Alexei Emelin.
LOST: F James Neal, F Colin Wilson, C Mike Fisher.
OUTLOOK: The Predators had to scrap their way into the playoffs last year as the last seed in the Western Conference and played their way into the franchise's first Stanley Cup Final. General manager David Poile tied up several young players, keeping the core under contract for the next four years with many locked down for at least five. Coming so close to a championship is driving the Predators to bring the Stanley Cup home to Nashville.
