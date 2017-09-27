Presidents Cup bracing for Trump show at Liberty National
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Presidents Cup is living up to its name like never before. The three previous U.S. presidents are expected to be on the tee for the opening match at Liberty National, and the PGA Tour is bracing for a Sunday visit by President Donald Trump.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says Trump's people have been giving a close, hard look at Liberty National in anticipation of his appearance for the final day. It would be the first time a sitting president has attended the event since Bill Clinton was at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia in 2000.
Monahan says he's not concerned about any negativity or a distraction that a Trump visit might bring.
He says the Presidents Cup has never been a political event.
