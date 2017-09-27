QMJHL Roundup: Evan MacKinnon lifts Phoenix over Cataractes 3-2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Evan MacKinnon had the eventual winner in the second period as the Sherbrooke Phoenix held off the Shawinigan Cataractes for a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Marek Zachar and Felix Robert also scored for the Phoenix (1-1-1), while Brendan Cregan turned aside 17 shots for the win.

Gabriel Denis and Jeremy Manseau replied for the Cataractes (0-2-1). Lucas Fitzpatrick made 31 saves in net.

The Cataractes went 0 for 3 on the power play. The Phoenix went 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

HUSKIES 4 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice, including the winner, to lift Rouyn-Noranda over the Foreurs.

Tommy Beaudoin and Felix Bibeau also scored for the Huskies (3-0-0).

Nicolas Ouellet and Maxim Mizyurin responded for Val-d'Or (1-1-1).

---

TITAN 5 MOOSEHEADS 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Samuel L'Italien had a hat trick as the Titan beat Halifax.

Justin Ducharme and Antoine Morand also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (2-0-1). L'Italien had the game-winning goal for the Titan at 11:21 of the second period.

Arnaud Durandeau, Maxime Fortier and Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored for the Mooseheads (2-1-0).

Halifax's Connor Moynihan was given a match penalty for fighting at 10:35 of the third period.

---

DRAKKAR AT SAGUENEENS (Postponed)