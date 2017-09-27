Rivers preaching positivity despite Chargers' 0-3 start
COSTA MESA, Calif. — After throwing three interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, including picks on two of his first four pass attempts, maybe it wasn't a surprise that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers didn't have much to say during his commute after the game.
"It was a quiet ride home Sunday, at least for the first 30 minutes," Rivers said.
With a few days to reflect on a performance he regarded among the worst in his 12 seasons as a starter, Rivers had plenty to talk about Wednesday. If he and the
"I'm sick about the way I've played, I'm sick that we haven't scored enough points, but I'm super fired up about the way our
The Chargers are averaging 16 points per game, which is tied for 26th in the league. They have scored one touchdown in the first quarter and one in the third quarter, forcing the
But Rivers and offensive
Pass protection has been strong, allowing four sacks this season despite Rivers dropping back almost an average of 40 times a game.
Melvin Gordon had his most productive rushing game of the season before suffering a knee injury against the Chiefs, and head coach Anthony Lynn said the running back is "doing OK" and dealing with soreness after avoiding structural damage. The Chargers still haven't maximized their various targets in the passing game.
And, despite being minus-three in turnover margin, the Chargers still had chances to tie the Chiefs in the closing minutes.
"There's been times where there has been a game like that and it would have been 35 to nothing when I have a span like I had for 15 minutes there," Rivers said.
"It was one of those games where we did a lot of good things, but we shot ourselves in the foot and that makes it hard to overcome," Whisenhunt said. "When you're talking with the team, you can't ignore some of the things that you did well. We ran the ball more effectively this game. We were better in third downs, especially in the first half. There were some positives."
Against the Eagles, Rivers is focused on starting fast. That means shaking off the
Simply staying on the field would help shake off the current scoring drought.
"I still think it's too early to build the, what is that, a line graph or a chart or whatever?" Rivers said. "I don't think there is enough data yet. We haven't been good enough, but I still believe we'll be a top five, top eight third-down team when it's all said and done."
Rivers has been quick to stress how close the team has been to victory in spite of the
"Let's just win a game," Rivers said. "That's what I can't say enough. Let's just win a football game, and then I think we have the capabilities to go on a run. But we got to win one first."
