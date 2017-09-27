Russians Varlamov, Yakupov could figure big in Avs' revival
A
A
Share via Email
COLORADO AVALANCHE
LAST SEASON: 22-56-4, 48 points.
COACH: Jared Bednar (second season, second NHL season).
ADDED: F Alexander Kerfoot, RW Nail Yakupov, F Colin Wilson, F Dominic Toninato, G Jonathan Bernier.
LOST: F Mikhail Grigorenko, D Francois Beauchemin, D Fedor Tyutin, F John Mitchell, G Calvin Pickard, F Rene Bourque, D Patrick Wiercioch.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Yakupov. The 23-year-old Russian was the No. 1 pick by Edmonton in 2012 and was traded to St. Louis before last season. He had three goals and six assists in 40 games for the Blues. Colorado brought him in on a one-year deal. "I was really happy some teams wanted me, especially Colorado," Yakupov said on the team's
OUTLOOK: The Avs are hitting the reset button following a season in which they had just 48 points. The Matt Duchene situation still hangs overhead — his name has been the subject of trade
___
For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower
-
Sailor's court martial on sex charge delayed after defence lawyer withdraws