Sabres claim ex-coach's son Nolan after waived by LA Kings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres have claimed forward Jordan Nolan a day after the son of Buffalo's former coach was waived by the Los Angeles Kings.

Nolan has six seasons of NHL experience and is the son of Ted Nolan, who spent two separate stints coaching the Sabres.

Selected by Los Angeles in the seventh round of the 2009 draft, the 28-year-old Nolan was a member of the Kings' 2012 and '14 Stanley Cup-winning championship teams. Nolan has been used in mostly defensive roles in Los Angeles and has scored 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points in 292 career NHL games.

Ted Nolan coached the Sabres in the late-90s and was the NHL's coach of the year in 1997. He then returned to coach Buffalo in November 2013, before being fired following the 2014-15 season.

