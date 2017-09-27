Sabres' fresh start features motivated Jack Eichel

PLAYER TO WATCH: Jack Eichel. The Sabres budding franchise player has plenty of motivation to produce entering his third season since being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NHL draft — one spot behind Edmonton's Connor McDavid. The 20-year-old summed up his first two years as "mediocre," and vows to be more of a leader on and off the ice. He led the Sabres with 57 points last season, but missed 21 games with a sprained left ankle. Eichel is also entering the final year of his rookie contract and willing to wait until next summer to sign a new deal. Both sides are open to an NHL-maximum eight-year deal, though they're at odds on the contract's value.