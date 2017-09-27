Saints open practice in London with roster additions

LONDON — The New Orleans Saints are welcoming back top receiver Willie Snead as they start practice in London for this week's game against Miami in the British capital.

Snead returns after a three-game suspension for his drunk-driving arrest.

Coach Sean Payton says he'll determine Snead's role after evaluating how he looks following time off.

Having travelled across the Atlantic following Sunday's victory at Carolina, Saints players had Monday and Tuesday off to rest and adjust to a time zone six hours ahead of that in New Orleans.

They've returned to practice Wednesday with not only Snead back on the roster, but also veteran fullback John Kuhn and recently acquired veteran defensive lineman Kendall Langford.

Kuhn and Langford were released last week as part of injury-related roster juggling.

