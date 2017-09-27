Sharks counting on rebound season from Thornton

PLAYER TO WATCH: Joe Thornton. The Sharks brought back the 38-year-old Thornton on an $8 million deal with hopes that he will boost his production from a year ago. Thornton had seven goals and 43 assists last season for his fewest points in an 82-game season since 1998-99. Thornton missed the final week of the regular season and the first two playoff games with a left knee injury before returning for the final four games of a first-round loss to Edmonton. He then underwent surgery to repair his MCL and ACL after the season but believes he is even stronger this season.