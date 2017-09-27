Tavares, Islanders hope for strong start, return to playoffs
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
LAST SEASON: 41-29-12, 94 points. Fifth in Metropolitan Division.
COACH: Doug Weight (second season, second NHL season).
ADDED: F Jordan Eberle.
LOST: F Ryan Strome, D Travis Hamonic, G Jean-Francois Berube.
PLAYER TO WATCH: John Tavares. The captain is unsigned beyond this season. He has averaged 33 goals and 41 assists the last three seasons, and his goal in the second overtime of Game 6 of the first round against Florida in March 2016 gave the franchise its only
OUTLOOK: The Islanders missed a third straight
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
Sailor's court martial on sex charge delayed after defence lawyer withdraws
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower