Tavares, Islanders hope for strong start, return to playoffs

PLAYER TO WATCH: John Tavares. The captain is unsigned beyond this season. He has averaged 33 goals and 41 assists the last three seasons, and his goal in the second overtime of Game 6 of the first round against Florida in March 2016 gave the franchise its only post-season series win since 1993. He had 28 goals and 38 assists last season, his lowest totals since 2013-14. He could be in for a bump with Eberle joining him on the top line along with Anders Lee, who is coming off a breakout season.

OUTLOOK: The Islanders missed a third straight post-season appearance by one point last season, doomed by a poor start in which they had just six wins in the first 20 games. The focus now is on making sure they get off to a better start in their first full season under Weight, who took over in January and led the team to a 24-12-4 mark over the last 40 games. The coach promised a hard training camp to jump-start the new season, and the players responded be opening 4-0-2 in the preseason. Hamonic's departure opens the door on defence for an influx of young players, led by Ryan Pulock.