Tigers sign son of Pedro Martinez to minor league deal
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — The son of Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez has signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers.
The Tigers confirmed Wednesday that Pedro Martinez Jr., a 17-year-old third baseman from the Dominican Republic, signed with the franchise as part of the international signing period.
The elder Martinez won two Cy Young Awards with Boston and one with Montreal. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower