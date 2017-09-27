Tuesday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 9 Boston 4
N.Y. Yankees 6 Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 8 Cleveland 6
Houston 14 Texas 3
L.A. Angels 9 Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 2 Detroit 1
Seattle 6 Oakland 3
National League
Philadelphia 4 Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 6
St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 7
Colorado 6 Miami 0
Arizona 11 San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 9 San Diego 2
Interleague
Pittsburgh 10 Baltimore 1
---
NHL Pre-season
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (OT)
Columbus 5 St. Louis 2
Florida 4 Tampa Bay 2
Dallas 4 Minnesota 1
Los Angeles 3 Vegas 2 (OT)
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Calming demand, not adding supply, answer to Vancouver housing woes: experts
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'
-
Homelessness rises among elderly, aboriginal people in Metro Vancouver