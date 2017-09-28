Sports

A's Bob Melvin receives 1-year contract through 2019 season

FILE - In this June 9, 2017, file photo, Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin watches the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. Melvin is set to manage at least two more years for the Athletics, with his latest extension announced Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, set to take him through the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Bob Melvin is set to manage at least two more years for the Oakland Athletics, with his latest extension announced Thursday set to take him through the 2019 season.

He had been signed through 2018 in a deal he reached in September 2015. In late July, the 55-year-old earned his 1,000th managerial win.

The A's have repeatedly expressed their commitment to having Melvin as their on-field leader, and he has handled the challenge of an ever-changing young team and a rash of injuries during his tenure.

Melvin previously managed the Mariners and Diamondbacks, then took over guiding the A's during the 2011 season following the firing of Bob Geren. Oakland could finish last in the AL West for a third straight season following three consecutive playoff years.

A Manager of the Year in both leagues, Melvin's 535 wins trail only Tony La Russa (798) and Art Howe (600) in Oakland history. Melvin has a 1,028-1,040 record in 14 years managing.

