A's Maxwell takes to knee in bullpen during anthem in Texas
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bruce Maxwell took to a knee in the Oakland bullpen during the national anthem before the Athletics' game against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.
The catcher was warming up starter Sean Manaea, out of view from many fans and cameras. One fan near the Oakland dugout said "boo" in a normal voice, and a small number of fans booed when Maxwell batted in the second inning.
Maxwell has been the only major league baseball player to take to a knee, mirroring protests by NFL players against racial injustice. This was Maxwell's first road game since he began his protest last weekend.
A's manager Bob Melvin said before the game he expected the protest to continue because of Maxwell was committed to it.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Shot fired into N.S. home where child, parents sleeping: Police
-
Vancouver police ask public for tips on double homicide in Marpole
-
Halifax police looking for man who fled Dartmouth convenience store with cash register
-
'Phenomenal success:' Group finds average of 6,000 riders use Bloor bike lanes a day