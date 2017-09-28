Bangladesh wins toss, bowls in 1st test in South Africa

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa — Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening test against South Africa on Thursday.

Batsman Mahmudullah returns to Bangladesh's lineup for the first of two tests, and Liton Das will keep wicket. Bangladesh chose just one specialist spinner in Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The pitch at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is expected to be a good batting strip with some pace for the quick bowlers, and Bangladesh's decision to bowl first was a surprise.

South Africa, under new head coach Ottis Gibson for the first time, gave test debuts to two players — opening batsman Aiden Markram and allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

Faf du Plessis captains and AB de Villiers is still missing for South Africa after taking an extended break. He says he'll be available again in the middle of October, possibly for the limited-overs games against Bangladesh.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier.