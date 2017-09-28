Baseball Capsules

ST. LOUIS — Addison Russell hit a three-run homer and John Lackey pitched six strong innings as the Chicago Cubs clinched their second consecutive NL Central title with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

The Cubs reached the post-season for the third straight year for the first time since 1908. They are also the first defending World Series champion to win their division the next season since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies and the first defending champion to reach the playoffs the next season since the Cardinals won the wild card in 2012.

Lackey (12-11) retired the final 10 batters he faced. The former Cardinal struck out three and gave up two hits and two walks.

Six Cubs relievers combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

Michael Wacha (12-9) was chased after allowing the first six Cubs to reach base in the seventh.

ROCKIES 15, MARLINS 9

DENVER (AP) — Ian Desmond homered during a six-run second inning and playoff-chasing Colorado won hours after Major League Baseball approved the sale of the Marlins to an investment group featuring Derek Jeter.

Charlie Blackmon reached 100 RBIs for the Rockies, who with three games left are in prime position to contend for their first post-season berth since 2009. They are 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the second NL wild-card spot.

Jon Gray (10-4) lasted six innings and hasn't allowed more than three runs in 13 straight starts. Adam Conley (7-8) gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings.

INDIANS 4, TWINS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Minnesota Twins missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot on their own as Danny Salazar gave Cleveland's brain trust more to consider with a strong start.

Minnesota could still earn an AL wild-card spot and its first post-season trip since 2010 if the Los Angeles Angels lost later in Chicago to the White Sox.

The Indians improved to 30-3 since Aug. 24 and stayed one game ahead of Houston for the best record in the AL and home-field advantage until the World Series.

Cleveland scored two runs off Adalberto Mejia (4-7). Mike Clevinger (12-5) replaced Salazar in the fifth and got his first win in relief this season.

RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 7

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello struggled in his final playoff tuneup, and David Price relieved him to solidify his role on the post-season roster as Boston lowered its magic number to two for winning the AL East.

Hanley Ramirez and Xander Bogaerts homered in a five-run third inning for the Red Sox after Porcello (11-17) gave up three runs in the first.

Boston, which is already guaranteed a playoff berth, maintained a three-game lead in the division over the second-place Yankees. The Red Sox could clinch the first back-to-back AL East titles in franchise history with a victory over Houston on Thursday and a New York loss to the Rays.

Marco Estrada (10-9) took the loss.

ASTROS 12, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Verlander struck out 11 to win his fifth straight start since getting traded to Houston, major league batting leader Jose Altuve reached 200 hits for the fourth season in a row, and the AL West champion Astros completed a dominating three-game sweep.

Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had a grand slam as Houston outscored Texas 37-7 in the series. The Rangers lost their sixth straight game.

Verlander (15-8) matched his season high for strikeouts while allowing two runs without a walk in six innings. He is 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in his five starts since being traded from Detroit to Houston on Aug. 31.

Altuve, who is hitting .347, got his 200th hit on a single in the first off Nick Martinez (3-8).

DIAMONDBACKS 4, GIANTS 3

PHOENIX (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit his 16th homer in September during a three-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted Arizona over San Francisco.

Martinez tied Ralph Kiner's 1949 NL record for home runs in September. The major league record is 17, shared by Babe Ruth and Albert Belle.

Martinez has 45 homers this season, 29 of them since being traded from Detroit to the Diamondbacks on July 18. His 36 RBIs in a month set an Arizona record, topping Luis Gonzalez's 35 in June 2001.

David Peralta drew a bases-loaded walk to cap the comeback in the ninth. The next time Arizona plays at Chase Field will be next Wednesday in the NL wild-card game.

All of the runs were charged to Giants closer Sam Dyson (3-3). J.J. Hoover (3-1) earned the win in relief.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha hit a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning that sent Oakland over Seattle.

Canha's fifth homer this season came against Shae Simmons (0-1).

The A's avoided a three-game sweep and snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Mariners. Matt Joyce tied an Oakland record with three doubles.