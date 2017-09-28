Colts-Seahawks Capsule
INDIANAPOLIS (1-2) at SEATTLE (1-2)
Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT, NBC
OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 13
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Colts 2-1, Seahawks 0-3
SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 7-4
LAST MEETING — Colts beat Seahawks 34-28, Oct. 6, 2013
LAST WEEK — Colts beat Browns 31-28; Seahawks lost to Titans 33-27
AP PRO32 RANKING — Colts No. 30; Seahawks No. 16
COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (25), PASS (22).
COLTS
SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (18T), PASS (17).
SEAHAWKS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- First meeting in Seattle since Christmas Eve 2005. ... QB Jacoby Brissett to make third start. Threw for 259 yards and one TD, ran for two TDs in win over Browns. ... He's first Colts QB to rush for two TDs, pass for one TD in game since Bert Jones in 1974. ... RB Frank Gore needs 50 yards rushing to pass Eric Dickerson for seventh on all-time rushing list. Gore's next 100-yard rushing game will tie O.J. Simpson for 16th most in NFL history at 42. ... Gore has five 100-yard games but just one rushing touchdown in 19 career games vs. Seahawks. ... WR T.Y. Hilton with 153 yards receiving against Browns, 25th career 100-yard game, third most in franchise history. He had 140 yards and two TDs in only career game against Seahawks. ... Colts rank eighth in NFL allowing 3.25 yards per rushing attempt. ... LB Jon Bostic has team-high 21 tackles. Bostic had 10 tackles vs. Browns. ... CB Rashaan Melvin had two interceptions in win over Browns. Melvin is second in NFL with six passes
