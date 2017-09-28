'Don't be alarmed': Bryce Harper out of Nationals' lineup

Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper is out of the starting lineup because he feels sore after returning from a left knee injury that sidelined him for about a quarter of the season.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker said before Washington's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday that there is nothing new that cropped up with the 2015 NL MVP and no reason to be alarmed.

Baker plans to have Harper play in the team's remaining three regular-season games Friday through Sunday.

Harper came off the disabled list on Tuesday after missing 42 games and played that day and Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, going 1 for 6. He says he felt "a little sore" after playing two days in a row.

___