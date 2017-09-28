Eagles-Chargers Capsule
PHILADELPHIA (2-1) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0-3)
Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — Chargers by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Philadelphia 2-1, Los Angeles 0-3
SERIES RECORD — Chargers lead 7-4
LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Eagles 33-30, Sept. 15, 2013
LAST WEEK — Eagles beat Giants 27-24; Chargers lost to Chiefs 24-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 12, Chargers No. 27
EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (9), PASS (10).
EAGLES
CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (27), PASS (11).
CHARGERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Although Chargers lead series, team have split last four meetings dating to 2001. Nine of 11 games have been decided by eight or fewer points, including five by three or fewer. ... Eagles' last game in Los Angeles proper was 31-10 win against Raiders at Coliseum on Nov. 8, 1992. ... Eagles lead NFC with .587 winning percentage (40-28-1) vs. AFC opponents since 2000. ... RB Darren Sproles, who began career with Chargers, suffered ACL, broken forearm on same play last week. ... Eagles released another former Chargers RB, Ryan Mathews, during training camp. ... Philly offensive
