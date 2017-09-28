England suspends Stokes, Hales after incident on night out
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — England has suspended Ben Stokes and Alex Hales until further notice pending investigations into their involvement in an incident on a night out.
The England and Wales Cricket Board says both players remain on full pay and will be the subject of a disciplinary commission.
The ECB says the players "will not be considered for selection for England international matches" in the meantime.
The ECB made its decision after video footage was published by British newspaper The Sun, purportedly showing Stokes — England's test vice-captain — throwing punches in a street fight.
Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident early Monday in Bristol. Hales, an opening batsman for England, was out with Stokes that night.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Verbal dispute ends with vehicle forced off Halifax highway during rush-hour traffic
-
Weather warning for Halifax calling for heavy rain and thunder showers
-